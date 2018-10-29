NDC MP berates Prez Akufo-Addo for partying with women

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has chided President Nana Akufo-Addo for partying in the midst of the current economic challenges.

He said the country is facing unprecedented hardships for the President to be seen partying around with women.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced on social media depicting President Akufo-Addo dancing with some women.

However, the lawmaker opined in a Facebook post that the President partying was unnecessary.

“Our President finds time to party in a club in these difficult times! Is this what he is borrowing for? See how NADAA dey bogie as Ghanaians dey suffer!”, the post on his wall read.

Speaking at an entrepreneurship forum organised by the Tony Elumelo Foundation in Nigeria, Thursday, the President mentioned that many developed countries borrow, including the United States borrow.





“We will borrow money; everybody borrows money,” he noted. “The United States of America is one of the biggest debtors in the world. So borrowing money is not necessarily a betrayal of the concept of independence. The key for us in borrowing money is that we borrow money to create assets that will allow us to pay the money back. That is the key…If we borrow the money and use it properly it is an asset for us in expanding our economy and infrastructure.”

Check the video below