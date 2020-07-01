According to accounts by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, the incident happened whilst monitoring processes at some registration centers at Acherensua, a town in the Asutifi South Constituency.

“I went on monitoring to see how the registration is going on and at the Methodist Primary School, a gentleman pulled out something. Without provocation, he pulled out something and sprayed into my eyes and it turned out to be pepper spray. It happened in the midst of police men deployed from the regional command at Goaso”.

They are the ones who helped me into their car because my car wasn’t around, and took me to the hospital where I received treatment at Acherensua Health Center,” he narrated, in an interview with GhanaWeb.

Mr. Dauda is accusing the driver of his opponent; Yaw Owusu Brempong, for being the brain behind the act which he insists was carefully planned and executed.

“He is one of the drivers of the opponent, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate. His name is Okai Emma, he is the one who did that,” he said.

“It’s not as if there was a fight, its not as if there was an exchange of words, nothing. I want to believe that it was planned, otherwise why would anyone go to a registration center with a pepper spray in his pocket? Besides he is not somebody who is from where the registration was taking place, he is from a different community.”

“He is from Hwidiem, our district capital and this incident happened at Acherensua so why did he leave his house with a pepper spray in his pocket, and didn’t spray it on anybody but me? So it shows clearly that they planned to do that, and they succeeded in executing it,” he added.