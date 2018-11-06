Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC MP to ride bicycle to Parliament in protest of fuel price hikes

The MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, said he will be taking a 17km journey on a bicycle to Parliament as a way of protesting the harsh economic conditions under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has revealed plans to ride a bicycle to Parliament in protest of the high cost of fuel.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done very little to alleviate Ghanaians from the hardships they are suffering.

He said from Tuesday, he will be taking a 17km journey on a bicycle to Parliament as a way of protesting the harsh economic conditions under the Akufo-Addo administration.

play

 

"Doing a 17km bicycle ride to Parliament from tomorrow as a way of highlighting the increasing cost of fuel and harsh economy under the NPP gov't. Life is tough for ordinary Ghanaians,” Mr. Mubarak posted on Facebook.

The prices of petroleum products have been on the rise in the country despite a reduction in the price of crude oil on the international market.

Currently, the cost of both petrol and diesel have risen by about 2.76 percent, with the former being sold for GH¢5.21 per litre.

Explaining further in an interview Accra-based Citi FM, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said the government has not done enough to show that it cares about the plight of Ghanaians.

“Fuel prices keep going up. Prices of commodities keep going up and there seems to be no end in sight in respect of the suffering that ordinary Ghanaians who do not have free fuel and free vehicles maintained by the state,” he said.

Mr. Mubarak added that his fellow MP, Dr. Clement Apaak, has also indicated his readiness to join in the “bicycle riding” protest, which he said will begin on Tuesday.

“The honorable Dr. Clement Apaak has indicated he is interested in joining the cause, and I am sure once we get started, we might have not only members of Parliament, but ordinary Ghanaians who are feeling the pressure joining in the expression of frustration."

On his reason for choosing to ride a bicycle, the Kumbungu MP said: “First of all, it [riding a bicycle] is a healthy thing to do. Secondly, there are concerns about the environment and there are no better means of preserving the planet than using means of transport that are environmentally friendly.”

