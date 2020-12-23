According to the election management body, the Minority Caucus in Parliament did not give them prior notice for the presentation of its petition concerning the results of the Techiman South parliamentary elections.

The EC in a statement said "It is important to state, the leadership of the Electoral Commission respects and holds dear Ghana's institutions of the state, a key one being the Parliament of Ghana. As such, had the Electoral Commission been properly notified of the said presentation, its leadership would have been present to receive the petition from the Minority in Parliament."

It added that even though the aggrieved NDC MPs presentation was billed for 10 am in the morning on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the letter notifying the Commission to that effect, dated Monday, December 21, 2020, was received 10:08 on the same Tuesday.

This comes after the MPs clad in red and black marched to the head office of the EC to protest and petition against the presidential and parliamentary results declared in favour of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the just-ended elections.

There was a near-violent standoff between the NDC MPs and the heavily armed police officers staged at the vantage point of the EC when the disgruntled legislators attempted forcing their way into the EC office.

The NDC MPs led by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu dared the armed police officers to "shoot us" and kill us."

But the EC said it did not receive prior notice of the said presentation of the petition from the Minority Caucus.

Read the EC's full statement below:

RE: NOTICE OF PRESENTATION OF PETITION BY THE MINORITY CAUCUS OF PARLIAMENT

The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a statement by the Minority in Parliament, alleging a refusal of the Commission’s Chairperson to receive a petition from the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

For the records, the Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that it did not receive prior notice of the said presentation of the petition from the Minority Caucus.

Indeed, the Electoral Commission later learned that the Minority in Parliament delivered the said letter informing the Electoral Commission of its intended presentation scheduled for today, Tuesday, the 22nd of December at 10:08 this morning.

The letter gives the start time of the said presentation as 10:00 am, giving the Commission no notice to receive the Minority Caucus given that the Chairperson and her senior team were not in the office.

It is important to state, the leadership of the Electoral Commission respects and holds dear Ghana’s institutions of state, a key one being the Parliament of Ghana.

As such, had the Electoral Commission been properly notified of the said presentation, its leadership would have been present to receive the petition from the Minority in Parliament.

ELECTORAL COMMISSION