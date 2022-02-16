NDC MP's E-levy tussle in Parliament was a fight for Ghana's democracy – Mahama to Clergy

He made this known when the clergy held a meeting with him on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Mahama stated that he is happy that the rowdy scene in Parliament has woken the conscience of the Clergy that they must intervene adding that the Minority's posture in the House was a fight for democracy.

This, he said is unconstitutional for a Speaker of Parliament presiding over proceedings and relinquish his/her seat and let somebody else replaces him so he or she can go and vote.

He stressed that the move by the Majority in Parliament on the night of the E-levy tussle was a clear affront to the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament.

He said "E-Levy is not the problem, it is a symptom of what has gone on for the last four years. The government feels they can ride over everybody, takes its own decision, bring anything to Parliament, do whatever it likes, pass any decision that they want without dialogue, after all, they are 169."

"The current 137/137 is a withdrawal symptom. The government has to climb down from its high horse and realize that the people of Ghana have been tired of that tyrannical dictatorial majority rule that it has carried out. Without consensus building, without dialogue, even if you are 169, it still helps to get consensus," he added.