NDC MPs position against E-levy gravely affect investor confidence - Ken Ofori-Atta

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, "Parliament will approve the 2022 budget, appropriation, and its expenditure plans and turn to vote against one of the key revenue measures that were being introduced, E-levy."

"The stance of the Minority in Parliament against the E-levy would gravely affect investor confidence and our capacity to implement our programmes," he added.

The NDC MPs have dissociated themselves from any negative impact of the E-levy on the economy if the Majority approves it.