NDC MPs position against E-levy gravely affect investor confidence - Ken Ofori-Atta

Kojo Emmanuel

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has said the position of the Minority in Parliament against the controversial electronic transaction levy (E-levy) is scaring away investors from the country.

Ken Ofori-Atta

Speaking on the measures to mitigate the economic crisis in the country, he said the impasse in Parliament especially from the Minority has affected the economy where investors are not courageous to invest in the economy.

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, "Parliament will approve the 2022 budget, appropriation, and its expenditure plans and turn to vote against one of the key revenue measures that were being introduced, E-levy."

"The stance of the Minority in Parliament against the E-levy would gravely affect investor confidence and our capacity to implement our programmes," he added.

The NDC MPs have dissociated themselves from any negative impact of the E-levy on the economy if the Majority approves it.

Earlier, the Minority proposed that the government considers retrieving the 12 billion cedis lost to corruption in 2020 as stated in the Auditor-General's report to make up for the lost revenue.

