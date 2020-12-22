The 106 lawmakers will be protesting against the results of the 2020 presidential elections which the EC declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner.

This was disclosed by Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor.

He explained that “we are marching to the EC office to express our displeasure against the EC. We will go to court. The NDC will go to court but before that, these series of protests are also parts of the process."

The march is to prevail on the EC to overturn its declaration of President Akufo-Addo as winner of the 2020 elections.

There has been a series of protests by NDC supporters across the country against the EC’s declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of Ghana after the December 7 polls.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had said that the party will use negative violence to overturn the verdict.

“Negative violence”, Mr Asiedu-Nketiah explained, was the use of ‘spirituality and tradition’, saying the party had already consulted ‘shrines’ in its bid to seek redress.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Addressing charged supporters of the NDC at a rally held in Techiman, Mr Asiedu-Nketia indicated it was clear the NDC won the presidential polls, and the party would go every length to ensure the EC’s verdict was changed in favour of the NDC.

The General Secretary has earlier accompanied the party Flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama to console families and relations of the three NDC supporters who died in a post-election violence that erupted in the Techiman Township.

Mr Asiedu-Nketia told the NDC supporters they had every cause to protest the EC’s declaration, and celebrate NDC’s election victory as well.