He will be assisted by former Health Minister Alex Segbefia, while James Agyenim Boateng will be the campaign spokesperson.

A statement issued on Monday said the team will operate under the steering committee in accordance to the party's Constitution.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

NDC statement on campaign team.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress has at its Functional Executive Committee (FEC) meeting, held on Monday 29th June 2020, appointed members of the Party’s National Campaign Team that will prosecute the party’s campaign in the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Professor Joshua Alabi is the National Campaign Manager, with Hon. Alex Segbefia as his Deputy. Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo -Lartey, (rtd) is the Director of Operations of the campaign, with James Agyenim Boateng as the Campaign Spokesperson. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh and Ms. Margaret Ansei are the Deputy Campaign Spokespersons, whilst Gen. R S Blay (rtd) is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.

Joshua Alabi

Other members of the team include Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer; Hon Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff; Hon Kofi Totobi Quakyi; Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader; Hon Hudu Yahaya; George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer; Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley; Dr. Valerie Sawyer; Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections; Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman; Ambassador Victor Smith; Comrade Joshua Akamba, National Organizer, Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s .Organizer; Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Hon Samuel Sarpong; and Dr. Nana Ama Brown Klutse.

All campaign activities will be under the policy direction of the National Steering Committee to be chaired by the National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo. In accordance with the Party’s constitution, the coordination of all the various aspects of the campaign will be under the leadership of the General Secretary, Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.