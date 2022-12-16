NDC needs a new constitution - Alex Segbefia

“The most important thing is that we need a constitutional change. If we are able to amend our constitution as we have always planned to do, then I am sure a lot of these issues will not arise but new issues will come up as we go along and thus do further amendment.

“A constitution is a living document and as a country one of our biggest challenges is our constitution and needs to be changed,” he stated in an interview.

He also mentioned that one of the simplest things to do is for the party to be able to decentralize and that will solve the problem of monetization as well as allow more people to vote, gradually eroding the ability to induce people.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Segbefia assured that coming from the violence that occurred at the party’s Youth and Women’s Conference at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday, December 10, the Committee has teamed up with the police to tighten security in and around the Accra Sports Stadium to ensure that the event on Saturday, December 17 is peaceful.

The Council of Elders of the NDC issued a statement in the week to condemn the violence and has warned that any one found culpable would be severely dealt with irrespective of locus without fear or favour.