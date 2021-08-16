NDC needs to reform its constitution – Koku Anyidoho

“The NDC needs to review its constitution just as we are calling for the review of the 1992 Constitution because there are certain clauses that are obnoxious and not helpful when it comes to party unity and cohesion,” he said.

Mr. Anyidoho said the NDC needed a constitutional review to redefine some of the articles and clauses in order to avert a miscarriage of justice or a wrongful verdict when applying them to members for alleged misconduct or anti-party conducts in the era of freedom of speech or right to talk.

He cited some clauses which needed redefinition such as what was anti-party conduct.

“What does anti-party conduct really mean?” he asked.

The former Deputy General Secretary, who has been expelled from the party for alleged anti-party conduct, said the open clauses in the NDC constitution could be “abused and capriciously and whimsically used because some people just sit down and say because they saw you the other day walking with somebody, they perceive you to be an enemy of the party, so it is anti-party conduct and some people will go and petition the party. Whether the petition has meaning or not, they say it is going through a process; that is not how the system works.”

“What really is anti-party? And so for me, in times and seasons in organisations, families, and nations people begin a certain crusade. In the beginning, it may seem like madness, but once it is born out of good faith and a genuine heart, many people will eventually buy into it,” he stated.