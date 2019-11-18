This process is due to the delay in the nomination and elections in these constituencies as part of a policy to hold the primaries in tranches.

In a statement announcing the opening of the nominations, the party said: “The Functional Executive Committee in Consultation with the Ashanti Regional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress announces the notice of elections for the conduct of Parliamentary Primary Elections in 20 constituencies in the Ashanti Region in accordance with Article 41(1) of the NDC Constitution. Nominations will open for 3 days from Monday November 18, 2019 to Wednesday Novem ber 20, 2019.

It continued: The following dates shall also apply for the other electoral activities: Filing of nomination: November 25, 2019 Vetting of Aspirants: 26th and 27th November, 2019 Election: December 14, 2019 The Constituencies are: Atwima Nwabiagya North, Atwima Nwabiagya South, Afigya Kwabre North, Kwabre East, Obuasi East, Obuasi West, Adansi Akrofuom, Manso Adubia, Bekwai, Nsuta Kwaman Beposo, Afigya Sekyere East, Kumawu, Effiduase Asokore, Bosome Freho, Asante Akim South, Asante Akim North, Asante Akim Central, Ejisu, Oforikrom and Bantama”.

The party held a larger primaries across the country on August 24.