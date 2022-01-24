NDC opposing e-levy because they know it will win NPP the 2024 elections – Dep. Energy Minister

Agyapa Mercer, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Sekondi said the NDC are only opposing the e-levy because they know it will guarantee the ruling government victory in the next elections.

He claimed during an appearance on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme that the NDC fears that the E-levy will give government needed fiscal space to undertake development and set the grounds for a 2024 victory for the party when next polls are held.

“If government takes the E-levy, available revenue will be used to pay salaries and statutory funds and interests on loans.”

“That new revenue will allow us raise revenue for development without going in for loans. If this money gets into the hands of government, the NDC is afraid that Ghanaians will not vote for them in 2024. That’s their reason,” he stated.

The Minister said he is very certain in his allegations and the NDC has shown that it doesn’t have the interest of the nation at heart.

“That is their main point and I am telling you on authority. Let them propose an alternative, they have been in government before, remember VAT on financial services? Theirs was 17.5% ad there was no pandemic and all other expenditures this government has made,” he added.

The MP also touted some of the major reasons for which the E-levy was needed.

“Difference between 17.5% then and 1.75% now is all in a bid to allow for development efforts, if youth unemployment is not tackled, Ghana faces a national security threat. Put politics aside and make constructive inputs in the bill. Their entrenched position is borne out of their political interest and not the interest of Ghanaians,” he stressed.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a new levy to be charged by the government in 2022 on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.