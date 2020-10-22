According to him, the NDC lacks directions that is why they have resulted in violent preaching going into the 2020 elections.

He further stressed that "the NDC is secretly printing ballot boxes hence they are planning to display the ballot boxes on December 7 to cause violence during the elections."

"Former President Mahama and his NDC should rather come up with a campaign message for the 2020 elections for serious debate as Nana Addo as opposition leader did rather than inciting his party faithful against the Electoral Commission," Abronye DC said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"John Mahama a few weeks ago went to Nigeria to give $6m dollars to Boko Haram rebels to cause violence in the 2020 elections," he added.

He revealed that though the threats of Mahama are borne out of ignorance, the NDC is a known violent party.

Abronye DC noted the NPP as a party, believes in the importance of data for election purposes especially the 2020 elections.

He mentioned the NPP was only compiling data to analyze ahead of their campaign.