NDC POLLS: How new national officers were voted for (Full Results)

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, December 17 converged at the Accra sports stadium to elect new executives to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

The 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was held under the theme, "Rallying for Victory 2024" with 63 candidates vying for various positions.

After a successful end of polls that entered into the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, the final results have been declared and the candidates elected have been named respectfully.

The incumbent chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo failed to retain his seat in office as National Chair of the party losing to Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, the immediate past General Secretary of the NDC.

National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi retains his seat in office as he was acclaimed after running unopposed.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey takes over office from Aseidu Nketiah as general secretary of the party.

The former Propaganda Secretary contested with Peter Boamah Otukunor, who served as Mr. Nketiah’s Deputy, and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Sports Minister.

The Polls closed with these provisional results:

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN - Johnson Aseidu Nketiah

VICE CHAIRMAN - Awudu Sofo Azorka, Dr. Sherry Ayittey, Sherrif Abdul-Nasiru

GENERAL SECRETARY - Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY - Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

NATIONAL ORGANIZER - Joseph Yammin

DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER - Kobby Barlon, Elikem Kotoko

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER - Sammy Gyamfi

DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER - Malik Basintale, Ako Gun

YOUTH ORGANIZER - George Opare Addo

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER - Osman Abdulai Ayariga

WOMEN ORGANIZER - Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw

DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER - Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah

ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR - Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger

NEC MEMBERS - Victoria Kuma Mintah, Ephraim Nii Tan-Sackey, Cecilia N Asaga, Wonder Victor Kutor, Araba Tagoe

