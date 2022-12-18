The 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was held under the theme, "Rallying for Victory 2024" with 63 candidates vying for various positions.
NDC POLLS: How new national officers were voted for (Full Results)
Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, December 17 converged at the Accra sports stadium to elect new executives to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.
After a successful end of polls that entered into the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, the final results have been declared and the candidates elected have been named respectfully.
The incumbent chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo failed to retain his seat in office as National Chair of the party losing to Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, the immediate past General Secretary of the NDC.
National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi retains his seat in office as he was acclaimed after running unopposed.
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey takes over office from Aseidu Nketiah as general secretary of the party.
The former Propaganda Secretary contested with Peter Boamah Otukunor, who served as Mr. Nketiah’s Deputy, and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Sports Minister.
The Polls closed with these provisional results:
NATIONAL CHAIRMAN - Johnson Aseidu Nketiah
VICE CHAIRMAN - Awudu Sofo Azorka, Dr. Sherry Ayittey, Sherrif Abdul-Nasiru
GENERAL SECRETARY - Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY - Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
NATIONAL ORGANIZER - Joseph Yammin
DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER - Kobby Barlon, Elikem Kotoko
COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER - Sammy Gyamfi
DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER - Malik Basintale, Ako Gun
YOUTH ORGANIZER - George Opare Addo
DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER - Osman Abdulai Ayariga
WOMEN ORGANIZER - Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw
DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER - Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah
ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR - Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger
NEC MEMBERS - Victoria Kuma Mintah, Ephraim Nii Tan-Sackey, Cecilia N Asaga, Wonder Victor Kutor, Araba Tagoe
