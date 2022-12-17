NDC polls: We’ll seize government from NPP – Ofosu-Ampofo

Speaking at the delegates’ congress of the NDC to elect new executives on Saturday, December 17, at the Accra sports stadium, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo who is seeking reelection said “in 2024 we will snatch not only parliament but government from the NPP.”
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that the NDC will 2024 win the general elections.
Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo is being contested by the outgoing General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.
Adding that the polls today will be in the right direction of electing competent leaders in claiming power in the coming years
“Today will mark the beginning of our rescue efforts from this ineptitude and wicked government,”
“We must signal that the NDC is a party of choice,” he stressed.
NDC delegates are electing new executives to pilot the affairs of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.
