The committee chaired by former Minister of Health under the Mills-led administration, Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo, after touring the 16 regions of the country in an attempt to solicit the views and concerns of the ordinary Ghanaian regarding how they would want the party to govern them has finally presented the manifesto to the flagbearer of the party, John Mahama.

The committee which was inaugurated in October 2019, also hold discussions with other stakeholders such as labour movements, civil society organisations and important key players in the country’s economy in order to come out with a well-designed manifesto that will focus on alleviating people from poverty and other economic hardships.

Members of the committee were drawn from various sectors, including academia, health, economy, and youth empowerment.

NDC presents manifesto to John Mahama

Some of the members of the committee are the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; a former Minister of Education, Professor Jane Nana Opoku-Agyeman, and a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

Addressing the gathering after the presentation of the manifesto, Mahama said his return as the President of the country would see reforms that would transform the country's economy.

He said "This document, The people's manifesto, will represent the NDC and my social contract with the good people of Ghana. I thank you all for your contributions to the compilation, and as I have promised, I look forward to the policy dialogue Series through which I will be sharing details of the various sectors and themes of the manifesto."