NDC presidential aspirant claims he saved NDC from collapse


NDC presidential aspirant claims he saved NDC from collapse in Central region

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan has declared his intention to contest as a flagbearer of the party.

  • Published:
Kweku Ricketts-Hagan play

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament of Cape Coast South Constituency Kweku Ricketts-Hagan has he saved the party from collapse prior to the 2016 general elections.

He said he went to the region to help the party from total collapse.

According to him, his presence in the Central region eight months to the elections saved the NDC.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, the NDC flagbearer said "I went to the Central Region eight (8) months to the elections. I wasn’t the central regional minister for the four (4) years that we were in office. I went there eight months into the elections – in the election year. What does that tell you?

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan play

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

 

"It tells you that there was a problem in Central Region and that was the reason why I was sent there but unfortunately there was not enough time. I went there too late to be able to change things. But I believe that my presence there saved the party [NDC]. The situation could have been worst from what we experienced."

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan last month [August] this year declared his intention to contest as a flagbearer of the party. In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the party, he stated that he was ready to share his message based on the party's principles to enable it to have a realistic chance of reclaiming political power in 2020.

Explaining why he believes he is the best candidate to lead the party into the 2020 polls, Ricketts-Hagan said, he represents the new vision and ideas the party needs going into the next presidential elections.

