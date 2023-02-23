NDC presidential race: Mahama's challenger vows to create jobs for the youth if...

He has indicated that when elected as flagbearer and wins the 2024 general elections, he would first establish an insurance package for all members of the party and also create jobs through the implementation of several sani­tation modules for the people.

According to him, agriculture would be mechanized and mod­ernised to attract the youth to take up agriculture as a profession instead of as a hobby.

Kobeah commended the party for giving everyone the op­portunity to contest the primaries and assured of his support for the eventual winner toward a resounding victory for the party in 2024.

Kwaku Kobeah who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of City Experts Limited Group in the UK expressed gratitude to the National Executives of the party for announcing the amount of GH¢500,000 as the filing fees.

Kwaku Kobeah is a businessman in the United Kingdom, and an astute NDC member who has contributed immensely towards party activities.

He has the vision to build a new Ghana should the delegates give him the Presidential candidate position to run the party to victory in 2024.

Kwaku Kobeah born in 1978 hails from Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region and is a staunch member and financier of the NDC.