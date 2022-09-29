NDC punches KT Hammond for calling Ghanaian youth empty heads

He said the youth were not knowledgeable enough to lead the country.

He stated that the jeers were undemocratic, urging the youth to be patient and desist from disrespecting knowledgeable elderly people because of politics.

However, the NDC in a statement issued by National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, has asked the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call KT Hammond to order.

It said the failure of the NPP to do so will mean their tacit endorsement of the MP's reckless comments.

"Akufo-Addo, after numerous calls for him to reshuffle his ministers, boldly declared that the calls were from unemployed youth.

"As shameful as that sounded, the President has his praise singers defending him," portions of the statement added.

Pulse Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was heckled and booed by a section of the crowd at the music festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.