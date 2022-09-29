NDC punches KT Hammond for calling Ghanaian youth empty heads

Following the booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square over the weekend, the Asokwa MP had taken exception to the reception received by the President.
The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned comments made by the Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond for blasting the youth for their disrespect towards the elderly.
He said the youth were not knowledgeable enough to lead the country.
He stated that the jeers were undemocratic, urging the youth to be patient and desist from disrespecting knowledgeable elderly people because of politics.
However, the NDC in a statement issued by National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, has asked the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call KT Hammond to order.
It said the failure of the NPP to do so will mean their tacit endorsement of the MP's reckless comments.
"Akufo-Addo, after numerous calls for him to reshuffle his ministers, boldly declared that the calls were from unemployed youth.
"As shameful as that sounded, the President has his praise singers defending him," portions of the statement added.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was heckled and booed by a section of the crowd at the music festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.
The President was there to speak on poverty and what the government was doing to eradicate same while championing and upholding national unity.
