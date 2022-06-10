NDC re-strategizing to come back to power to fix Nana Addo's mess — Sam George

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has what it takes to clean up the mess created by the NPP government.

Sam George revealed that the party led by John Mahama is re-strategizing to come back to power in 2025 to fix the mess created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since 2017.

"NDC is re-strategizing to come back to power to fix the mess," he said on TV3.

He stated that the party is celebrating 30 years of existence, today Friday, June 10, 2022, adding that a series of activities have been outlined to take place as part of the celebrations.