According to him, the "burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when Government has crowded out the private sector's access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing."
NDC remains opposed to E-levy and other new taxes – Mahama
The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said the party remains opposed to the imposition of the 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions on Ghanaians.
He stated that the Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.
"The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption," he said.
He congratulated the Minority in Parliament and the leadership for holding the government accountable.
"It is important for MPs, as stressed by other speakers and the leadership, to always remember that they are representing the people and are also in the House to represent the NDC," he added.
Mahama noted "The debt crisis, for which there are very few tangible projects to show for, and worsening economic hardship of Ghanaians amply demonstrate the negative impact of a collapsed economy."
