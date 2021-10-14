NDC reverses decision to suspend Communications Officer accused of incest

In a letter signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, it said the decision by the Central Regional leadership to suspend Mr. Dawood was hasty.

Kwesi Dawood is battling with the law after his 15-year-old daughter made allegations of defilement against him.

He is reported to have subjected the girl to sexual intercourse which is termed as incest

In the statement, the NDC said: “The Functional Executive Committee of the party, at its meeting held today, 13th October 2021 took the view that the suspension of Mr. Kwesi Dawood is not only prejudicial to the matter pending in Court, but that same violates the rights of a criminally accused person to a fair trial, the rules of natural justice and Article 46(1)(a)(c)(d) of the NDC Constitution.”

“…Only the Functional Executive Committee at the national level of the party has the power to suspend an office holder of the party at the regional level. Consequently, FEC has quashed the purported suspension of the Central Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Kwesi Dawood by the Central Regional Executive Committee of the party, as same is wrongful and without regard for due process,” the statement explained.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Dawood has however been granted GH¢30,000 bail by a Cape Coast circuit court.

He is to re-appear before the court on October 27, 2021.

Reports stated that Dawood allegedly got his friend to administer an injection to terminate the pregnancy last year, and according to the victim, she bled for more than two weeks.