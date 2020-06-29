Former president John Mahama is expected to name his running mate for the 2020 elections in the coming days as lobbying intensifies from different camps to pick their favourite.

Awuah-Darko, who is one of the frontliners, is allegedly lobbying through Mrs. Mahama to catch the eye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

“It’s almost a done deal,” a party insider revealed. “The consultations have been done and Mr. Awuah-Darko is the favourite. It’s just left with one or two and it will be made public.”

READ ALSO: Former president Rawlings speaks about deployment of military in Volta, Oti regions

Two weeks ago, the news was rife that Mr. Mahama may in the coming days announce the former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Supply and Storage (BOST) Awuah-Darko, as his Vice Presidential Candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections.

Mr. Awuah-Darko is said to have snatched the much-awaited NDC Running Mate slot, at the last minute, when some advisors of Mr. Mahama made a strong case for his consideration.

He had knocked off competition from both senior members of the party and other young NDC leading members. Seniors like Prof Kwesi Botchwey, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman had their names in high consideration for the vacant position until the former President was made to settle on Awuah-Darko, an NDC oil sector whizzkid.

Before the decision, former President Mahama who is the flagbearer of the NDC was said to have settled on Ashanti Region as the region to produce his Vice Presidential Candidate. This was after a series of fact-finding research that looked into the best chance the party could have if it selects the Running Mate from that Region.

Mr. Awuah-Darko who made history during the Mahama Administration as the only Ghanaian to ever occupy Managing Director positions concurrently in two oil sector companies, TOR and BOST, is said to have been told to prepare as the “crown prince” in the party, awaiting his announcement and subsequent inauguration.

However, reports suggest tongues are however wagging in the party over why the NDC leader settled on an individual from the Eastern region – the home region of the President – considering the geopolitics of the country.

READ ALSO: Don’t allow yourselves to be used as pawns for abuse - Mahama cautions military

“Mr. Awuah-Darko is a son to the founder of Vanguard Assurance, Nana Awuah Darko Ampem (I) an Akyem businessman, from Begoro in the Eastern Region who was enstooled as the Asante Juaben Nkosuo hene (Progress Chief of Juaben). Mum of Mr. Kwame Awuah Darko also hails from Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region,” a party member stressed.