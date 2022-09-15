NDC slates December 17 for national congress

The party also has slated 22nd and 23rd October 2022 for its constituency level elections.

The General Secretary said all persons who file their nominations successfully will be vetted from 30th September to 2nd October 2022.

“We want to cut off the practice where somebody contests at the constituency level, loses the election and proceeds to contest at the regional level and wins. So what happens? It generates a lot of conflict in the party.”

He further stated that elections at the regional level will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022.

For the national congress of the party, Mr. Nketiah, says arrangements have been put in place for it to be organised on Saturday 17th December 2022.

Nominations will be opened on the 20th and 21st of October for the national elections.

“Since we are dealing with the whole country, we will allow 14 days for the collection of proposers and endorsers and so on to take place,” Mr. Nketiah said.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, Jon Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC in the 2020 general elections has promised to complete all abandoned projects in the Volta Region.

He bemoaned how major projects started in his administration have been left to rot under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.

He mentioned projects such as the Sokode-Ho road, Jasikan-Hohoe, the interchange at the roundabout at UHAS, and the Volivo bridge.

"Projects started by the NDC have been abandoned and others that are to be completed in the region are being done at a slow pace. For some of the projects, this government asked contractors to stop work," Mahama said at a grand durbar to mark the climax of the Asogli Yam Festival in Ho.