news

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has described the call by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be investigated in relation to the corruption scandal involving Kwesi Nyantakyi as an "infantile nonsense".

He said the statement issued is annoying adding that it was issued by some "weak and wicked minds".

The NDC called on Nana Addo to avail himself for investigations to clear his name in Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose titled "Number 12".

READ MORE: Nyantakyi's ban: Akufo-Addo must be investigated - NDC

The party said he said must subject himself to an independent body for investigations due to his name being mentioned in the investigative documentary.

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been banned for life from all football-related activities by FIFA after the world football governing body found him guilty of bribery and corruption had mentioned Nana Addo's name in his dealings.

In a statement signed by the National Organiser of the NDC, Kofi Adams, the party said: "We are appalled, that unlike FIFA, the government of Ghana has made little effort to look into the matter with a view to bringing culpable officials to book, despite available evidence."

"We urge President Akufo-Addo to open himself up for transparent and credible investigations by an independent body to clear his name in the said matter," the NDC added.

But Kweku Baako urged the NDC to be serious and stop their "infantile nonsense, crude and cheap politics".

"It is annoying. This is opportunism of the highest order; no basis…This is crass opportunism. It distorts the debate and the discourse but that is it. So predictable; weak minds and wicked minds! It doesn’t make sense…It's pathetic," he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo

"He should open himself to what thing; an independent body? Who sets up that independent body? When the President’s name was mentioned, what did he do? Did he not call the CID to investigate? Are the CID not investigating? What else? Any person who feels the CID is inadequate to do anything…you have other options. Kofi Adams and his NDC can go to CHRAJ…What he (Nyantakyi) was doing was peddling influence using the name of the President and the Vice President, and others. That path the President says CID, take over and investigate it. What else do you want the President to do?" Kweku Baako queried.