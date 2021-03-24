According to the party, this is due to his failure to render an unqualified apology to some remarks he made about Prof. Joshua Alabi.
NDC suspends Stephen Atubiga
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended Stephen Atubiga as a member of the party.
A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, stated that Mr Atubiga failed to apologize to professor Joshua Alabi after some remarks he made against the former UPS Rector even though he had agreed at a meeting to issue an unqualified apology.
“You would recall that FEC summoned you to a meeting in respect of a news item attributed to you and published on Ghanaweb on Saturday, 13th February 2021 captioned, “Only Useless Politicians Retire Poor”.
“In the said publication, you made disparaging and unfounded comments about key senior Party members, including Hon. Joshua Alabi. At the end of a lengthy discussion on this and related issues with you, you admitted publishing the said news items, recanted amidst profuse apologies never to do or say anything that would bring the good name of the Party into disrepute, attesting to same in your letter dated 26th February 2021.
“You also agreed to write officially on your Facebook wall retracting your earlier writings and to write officially to Hon. Joshua Alabi apologizing personally to him and to refrain from such defamatory comments in the future. However, recent publications on social media attributed to you on March 8, March 12, and March 14 among others, denigrating the Party and individuals in the Party indicate that you are not only in breach of your own promise and hence not reliable but you are further denting the image of the party contrary to article 47 (1) (a, b) of the party’s constitution.”
Yesterday, the NDC also sacked the former Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs for indiscipline and anti-party activities.
