NDC to elect its 2024 flagbearer on May 6; filling fee set at GHS500,000

Below are the decisions taken by the party at the meeting:

1 That all regions should immediately resolved outstanding issues in the branches and constituency elections to pave way for next programmes of the party

2.That all regions should prepare 2day Thank You programmes for National executives to execute be4 the end of January. That this should be followed by Orientations of New executives at all levels of the party

3.It was also agreed that both Presidential and Parliamentary primaries take place concurrently

4.The common schedule for both primaries is as follows:

a) Opening of nomination for Presidential/Parliamentary primaries is from. 22nd-24th February's, 2023

b) Filing-20th-22nd March

C) Appeals by aspirants 30th March-6th April

d) Elections- 6th May 2023

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC national chairman Pulse Ghana

5. Fees

a) Parliamentary forms at GHS5000 and filing fees is GHS40,000

b) Presidential forms at GHS50,000 and filing fees is GHS500,000

6. All appointees of the party at all levels are to remain at post until ending of May 2023. However, if executives at any level have special case regarding any appointee, they can call for the matter to be resolved.

7. The ward coordinators elections is to take place from1st-7th February, 2023.