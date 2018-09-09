Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC to recruit 200,000 boys into newly formed vigilante groups


The party has given endorsement to the formation of para-military groups such as "The Hawks," "The Lions" and "The Dragons."

  Published: 2018-09-09
play

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it will recruit about 200,000 boys into its newly formed vigilante groups.

According to the party's Greater Accra-regional organiser Anthony Nukpenu, the recruitment will be done country-wide.

Speaking on Asempa FM's afternoon political show Friday, he admitted that The Hawks are under his command in the Greater Accra region.

Meanwhile the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has condemned the endorsement of vigilante groups by the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The Commission said it is saddened by the development which goes contrary to nationwide condemnation of political party vigilantism prior to the 2016 general election.

The Commission in a statement said it takes the opportunity to once again remind all political parties of their responsibility towards the preservation of peace, law and order in our democratic dispensation.

"All political parties especially the NPP and NDC must disband existing vigilante groups with immediate effect. Security agencies must be proactive in clamping down such illegal groups," it said.

