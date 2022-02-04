The demonstration dubbed 'Yentua demonstration' is against the government's proposed E-levy.
NDC to stage 'Yentua' demo against 1.75% E-levy
The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is preparing to protest against the 1.75% electronic transaction levy (E-levy) policy on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
The demonstration is expected to start in the morning at 7:00 am at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.
The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, said the youth are "frustrated and tired of the happenings in the country as a result of the maladministration of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.
"There is an urgent need for a mass protest to put pressure on the government to rescind its 'desperate' efforts on the electronic transaction levy (e-levy) and end widespread corruption, redeem young people from mass unemployment, pay outstanding arrears to workers and end the UTAG strike immediately."
He said: "Young people are fed up and will resist across the country the continuous deterioration of the governance of this country."
The youth wing will also present a petition to the President at the seat of government, Jubilee House, and the Speaker of Parliament at Parliament House.
