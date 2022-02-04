NDC to stage 'Yentua' demo against 1.75% E-levy

The demonstration is expected to start in the morning at 7:00 am at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, said the youth are "frustrated and tired of the happenings in the country as a result of the maladministration of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

"There is an urgent need for a mass protest to put pressure on the government to rescind its 'desperate' efforts on the electronic transaction levy (e-levy) and end widespread corruption, redeem young people from mass unemployment, pay outstanding arrears to workers and end the UTAG strike immediately."

He said: "Young people are fed up and will resist across the country the continuous deterioration of the governance of this country."