NDC under Mills remains Ghana’s best regime - Ofosu Ampofo

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said this while he was addressing all 16 regional chairmen of the party at a retreat in Wa, Upper West region over the weekend as part of the NDC internal reorganization effort towards election 2024.

He cited the period between 2009 -2012, when President Evans Atta Mills was President of Ghana with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as finance minister, when the country’s inflation rate remained in single digit brackets, as evidence that under an NDC government the people of Ghana are always better off than under an NPP or any other government.

In March 2022, Ghana’s inflation reached 19.4% the highest since 2009. Currently, inflation stands at 27%.

“The challenges that we are facing in our country now call for deeper reflection and experienced hands as a capable alternative” Ofosu Ampofo said, adding, “We cannot look beyond the NDC for that alternative”.

In readiness for the 2024 general elections, the NDC began its internal reorganization process recently with a party membership registration drive that will lead to internal elections including the election of executives for branches, constituencies, regions, national positions as well as its flag bearer for the 2024 general elections.

Chairman Ofosu Ampofo who is gunning for reelection may face stiff competition from others including current general secretary Asiedu Nketiah while former president Mahama is most likely, if he runs again, to face former bank of Ghana governor cum former finance minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who has been lacing his boots for a presidential primary run for a while now.