NDC unity is our greatest strength - Northern Regional Chair aspirant

A portion of the statement signed by the group's Secretary, Alhassan Abdul Jalal, read, "We will like to state without any iota of hesitation that all these tensions and factions allegiance that are growing terribly by the day in the NDC are because of the clueless ambition of one man, Haruna Iddrisu, the minority leader of Ghana’s Parliament."

"We are therefore by this press conference calling the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu to desist from his treacherous ways and learn that he cannot become president by fighting his brothers. He should know that whatever he has sown shall grow in the nature that he sowed. And that, John Mahama is a tree that God has planted, so his evil machinations cannot uproot that tree. Never."

A pro Haruna Iddrisu youth group known as the NDC Gbewaa Youth in a counter statement rubbished the allegations against the minority leader.

The group endorsed the minority leader's Presidential ambition and urged him to declare his intention to contest the NDC's flagbearership race for the 2024 polls.

The Gbewaa youth group Secretary, Adam Mohammed Sisudeen at a news conference in Tamale stated, "Nobody can deter another person from seeking the mandate of the people, the power to choose who becomes a leader is vested in the Ghanaian people. We support him today, we support him tomorrow and we support him forever. He shouldn’t hide his ambition.”

"We are only appealing to Hon. Haruna Iddrisu not to be discouraged, he should not be deterred and he should continue all the good things he is doing for the party. He has no boundaries in the region because he is the Minority leader, the northern region is under his care and he can visit any constituency to extend his support to the party,” he added.

This worrying development causing harm to the NDC necessitated the Northern Regional Chair aspirant, Godfred Wumbei's call for a ceasefire in the media.

He said, "Stop deepening factionalism in our party especially in the Northern Region. It is causing a lot of damage to our party. Unity is our greatest strength."