Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser


NDC Primaries NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser

She will be the first female to run for the position of National Organiser in any of Ghana's political party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairperson Anita Desoso has said she will run for the party's National Organiser position.

READ MORE: Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso

She will be the first female to run for the position of National Organiser in any of Ghana's political party.

Speaking on Asempa FM's afternoon political show on Friday, Ms Desoso, often described as controversial for conduct and explosive comments, said she has God given talent in organisation, despite admitting the position is a male dominated.

She rubbishes claims that running for the organiser position is a demotion, considering her position as National Vice Chairman.

She highlighted her 'starling' political career as a National Deputy Propaganda Secretary, National Women's Organiser and National Vice Chairman.

READ MORE:  Anita Desoso rejects bleaching claims; says it’s Holy Ghost anointing

She said in her interview that she has what it takes to bring the NDC into power and that her decision to contest the National Organiser position is to pave the way for other women to see the position not only for men.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent" NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"
President: Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation” President Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”
NDC Presidential Race: Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi campaign NDC Presidential Race Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi campaign
Shots: Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector - Adongo jabs Gabby Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector - Adongo jabs Gabby
NDC Elections: I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah NDC Elections I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah

Recommended Videos

Ex Gratia: We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah Ex Gratia We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Campaign Promises: Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin Campaign Promises Give Nana Addo more time to ‘redeem himself’ – Bagbin
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision



Top Articles

1 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?bullet
2 Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to the Prezbullet
3 Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes -...bullet
4 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tourbullet
5 Idiomatic Expressions Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for...bullet
6 Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector -...bullet
7 Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chairbullet
8 NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for...bullet
9 Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nominationbullet
10 NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's...bullet

Related Articles

Internal Politics NDC owes Rawlings no apology; we’ve done nothing wrong – Asiedu Nketia
Jabs A father with rotten teeth begets babies with sharp teeth – Desoso’s son to Rawlings
Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso
Verbal War You and your wife are the crooks - Desoso's son jabs Rawlings
June 4 Revolution Anita Desoso rejects bleaching claims; says it’s Holy Ghost anointing
June 4 Revolution Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings
Regret You rushed in voting for Akufo-Addo - Desoso tells unemployed nurses
Bloated Government Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo
Incendiary Comments Anita Desosoo threatens to beat Kennedy Agyapong as her child
We were wrong NDC apologises to NPP

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

"I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
NDC Elections "I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief
Theophilus Tetteh-Chaie, former MP, Ablekuma Central
Banks Merger Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man
Former President John Mahama
Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims