NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairperson Anita Desoso has said she will run for the party's National Organiser position.

She will be the first female to run for the position of National Organiser in any of Ghana's political party.

Speaking on Asempa FM's afternoon political show on Friday, Ms Desoso, often described as controversial for conduct and explosive comments, said she has God given talent in organisation, despite admitting the position is a male dominated.

She rubbishes claims that running for the organiser position is a demotion, considering her position as National Vice Chairman.

She highlighted her 'starling' political career as a National Deputy Propaganda Secretary, National Women's Organiser and National Vice Chairman.

She said in her interview that she has what it takes to bring the NDC into power and that her decision to contest the National Organiser position is to pave the way for other women to see the position not only for men.