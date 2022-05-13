NDC will abolish E-levy within 100 days if... — Haruna Iddrisu

He said "There are those we call the first 100 days decisions of H.E John Dramani Mahama if he gets elected as president. Some must happen within the first week that parliament is sitting. One of the legislations that H.E John Dramani Mahama has pledged to repeal and I pray we have a parliamentary majority which we would have will be a repeal of E-levy."

In an interview on GHOne TV, Iddrisu said "Can you imagine what is going on? People are pickpocketing from your mobile wallets – is that right? It is not only disruptive to the financial ecosystem but uncertain and inconvenient legislation of an E-levy. See the panic it created in the system. I think Ghana Revenue Authority must wake up and do what is right and appropriate within the law – they are not a law unto themselves.

"If there was a fearless and independent Judiciary, the GRA should have been cited for contempt. We will improve tax collection generally in the country, we will tax the unbanked and untaxed, but certainly not an E-levy."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has disclosed that the E-levy is already raking in significant revenue for the country.