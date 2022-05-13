According to him, the E-levy is unconstitutional.
NDC will abolish E-levy within 100 days if... — Haruna Iddrisu
The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will repeal the government's introduction of the E-levy within the first 100 days if the party wins the 2024 elections.
He said "There are those we call the first 100 days decisions of H.E John Dramani Mahama if he gets elected as president. Some must happen within the first week that parliament is sitting. One of the legislations that H.E John Dramani Mahama has pledged to repeal and I pray we have a parliamentary majority which we would have will be a repeal of E-levy."
In an interview on GHOne TV, Iddrisu said "Can you imagine what is going on? People are pickpocketing from your mobile wallets – is that right? It is not only disruptive to the financial ecosystem but uncertain and inconvenient legislation of an E-levy. See the panic it created in the system. I think Ghana Revenue Authority must wake up and do what is right and appropriate within the law – they are not a law unto themselves.
"If there was a fearless and independent Judiciary, the GRA should have been cited for contempt. We will improve tax collection generally in the country, we will tax the unbanked and untaxed, but certainly not an E-levy."
Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has disclosed that the E-levy is already raking in significant revenue for the country.
Head of Project Unit at GRA, Isaac Kwabena Amoako said collections from a single charging entity amounted to more than one million cedis in one day.
