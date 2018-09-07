"NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss"

news

A staunch political Youth activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Madilo has stated that the party will beat President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections even when he is the chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to him, the NDC will defeat him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he can't rig the elections.

Promises made by Nana Addo were, however, met with questions of feasibility and criticism from the NDC with the party largely accusing him of pandering for apathy during the elections.

READ MORE: Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries

Wonder Madilo, however, said the president has failed Ghanaians to deliver.

He said the NDC under former president John Mahama has a track record of creating jobs for the youth.

In an interview on Accra FM, the national youth aspirant said "Even if the NPP makes President Akufo-Addo the Chair of the EC ahead of the 2020 elections, they will still lose the elections, the NDC will win because Ghanaians are disappointed at the current government, people are losing their jobs anyhow.

READ ALSO: Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020

"With the zeal and strength in the NDC now, it will be difficult for any party to beat us in the 2020 elections and the NPP knows that; they know their time is up."