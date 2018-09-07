Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

"NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss"


Agenda 2020 NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant

Wonder Madilo said the NDC under former president John Mahama has a track record of creating jobs for the youth.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with John Mahama play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with John Mahama

A staunch political Youth activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Madilo has stated that the party will beat President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections even when he is the chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to him, the NDC will defeat him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he can't rig the elections.

Promises made by Nana Addo were, however, met with questions of feasibility and criticism from the NDC with the party largely accusing him of pandering for apathy during the elections.

READ MORE: Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries

play

 

Wonder Madilo, however, said the president has failed Ghanaians to deliver.

He said the NDC under former president John Mahama has a track record of creating jobs for the youth.

In an interview on Accra FM, the national youth aspirant said "Even if the NPP makes President Akufo-Addo the Chair of the EC ahead of the 2020 elections, they will still lose the elections, the NDC will win because Ghanaians are disappointed at the current government, people are losing their jobs anyhow.

READ ALSO: Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020

"With the zeal and strength in the NDC now, it will be difficult for any party to beat us in the 2020 elections and the NPP knows that; they know their time is up."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Banking Crisis: ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo
Security Concerns: NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks' Security Concerns NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'
Boycott: Why Adongo stormed out of Parliamentary probe on collapsed banks Boycott Why Adongo stormed out of Parliamentary probe on collapsed banks
Opinion: Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah Opinion Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
Gargantuan Promises: One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise was only for campaign - NDC stalwart Gargantuan Promises One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise was only for campaign - NDC stalwart
Internal Wrangling: BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen Internal Wrangling BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen

Recommended Videos

Salinko: Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS Salinko Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS
Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper
Politics: We’ll create more jobs for the youth – Bawumia Politics We’ll create more jobs for the youth – Bawumia



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primariesbullet
3 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
4 NDC Primaries Why Joseph Yamin is campaigning against Betty-Mouldbullet
5 Template We're aiming to replicate China's development plan -...bullet
6 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers...bullet
7 'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante...bullet
8 NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections –...bullet
9 Lack of Support We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDCbullet
10 Facts and Stats The numbers behind NDC's newly elected...bullet

Related Articles

Gargantuan Promises One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise was only for campaign - NDC stalwart
Internal Wrangling BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen
Lack of Support We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDC
'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020
Saboteurs I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens
NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself
Facts and Stats The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives
NDC Primaries Why Joseph Yamin is campaigning against Betty-Mould

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting Presidentbullet
5 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens
Saboteurs I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens
Asiedu Nketia says he ‘fully endorses’ NDC vigilante groups
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself
Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why