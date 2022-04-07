NDC will cancel e-levy should we win power in 2024 – Sammy Gyamfi

Speaking on Accra based Joy TV, Mr. Gyamfi said the NDC as a party has already taken that decision.

“The General Secretary of the party has already said so. He’s my boss. He’s the Chief Executive Officer of the party, [and] he has said so. And I believe that he has the blessing of the leadership of the party, and that is a party position, that we do not subscribe to the E-levy, and we will not continue to take E-levy from Ghanaians should power change hands.”

Because we need to bring honesty to the politics we do in this country. If the E-levy is bad now, it cannot be good in 2025. And I believe that the NDC will stand by that position the General Secretary has announced. I’m even looking for a situation where that will be captured expressly in our 2024 manifesto”, he stated.

In his view, the E-levy is a double taxation which affects medium of payment.

He also reiterated that, concerned citizens should not blame the NDC for the passage of the Bill into law.

According to him, the Bill is a tax initiative of the ruling New Patriotic Party, stating that despite the passage of the Bill, the NDC will continue to employ all avenues to fight the said passage.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in an interview, had said the e-levy is extortionate and not good for Ghanaians.

“We are not against taxation. Taxation is for value addition. But we will not sit and watch the government to keep robbing us. The E-levy is not taxation, it is daylight robbery. The alternatives are there. Who in his right senses in this country asked the Minister for Roads to argue that we abolish the road tolls and convert the toll booths to toilets and washrooms?”

“The fire will keep burning so long as we have a government that operates with impunity,” he added.