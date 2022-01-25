RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC will lose 2024 elections if I’m not the flagbearer - Kojo Bonsu

Evans Annang

The former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu has said that he’s the right person to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2024 general elections.

Kojo Bonsu
Kojo Bonsu

He said the opposition party will win the elections if he is the presidential candidate.

Commenting on the chances of the NDC with John Mahama as its flagbearer for the 2024 polls, Kojo Bonsu said it will only take a candidate like him if the NDC is determined to recapture power from the NPP administration because Mr. Mahama is currently not fit for purpose.

“I stand a better chance than Mahama because I have not been soiled, so that is where I come in. It’s so sad, he is a great gentleman, speaks very well, very affable, but he has been put in the mud so much. They have tagged him with corruption, women’s affairs, and we the NDC have not been able to defend it and get him out of it”, he said on Citi TV.

He partly blamed the party for doing too little to clean the mud on Mahama, thereby affecting the party’s political fortunes.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

“We should have redeemed him long ago, but he doesn’t have a chance now. Let’s bring in someone fresh so that the swing voters wouldn’t have anything to say against President Mahama. I stand a better chance than Mahama because I have not been soiled, so that is where I come in.”

“If the party had corrected this, we wouldn’t have come to this level. If we want to win the 2024 elections, I think let’s bring someone like me. I am eligible to do it. It’s not an issue of fighting Mahama, insulting the former President, or doing anything, but the situation we find ourselves in, let’s try someone new and see if it will work.”

Mr. Bonsu argued that John Mahama’s reputation is now in tatters and will therefore not be a marketable candidate for the NDC going forward.

Evans Annang

