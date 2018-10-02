Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC will scrap the double system if re-elected - Gen Mosquito


Free SHS NDC will scrap the double system if re-elected - Gen Mosquito

This year, the government introduced he double-tracking system to accommodate the increasing number of students in public schools under the Free SHS policy.

  • Published:
General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia play

General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that if they are elected back to into office, they will scrap the double track system.

He said the new policy introduced by government as part of the 'Free SHS' is a shambolic one.

“When we come to power in 2020, the first thing we will do is, we will abolish the double-tracking system. Bad planning is what has created the impression of overcrowding in schools," he said in an interview with NEAT FM.

This year, the government introduced he double-tracking system to accommodate the increasing number of students in public schools under the Free SHS policy.

Due to the increase in enrollment in 2017, the Education Ministry, led by Member of Parliament (MP) for Manyhia South, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, popularly called NAPO, has projected that enrollment for 2018 may hover around 472,730 against a reported available seats of 290,737, leaving a gap of 181, 993.

READ ALSO: IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Dauda

Currently about 362,118 first-year students in public SHSs in the country are benefiting from the policy, with 117,692 of them being day students and 244,426 as boarders.

Asiedu Nketia play

Asiedu Nketia

 

On one of his campaigns to be elected as the flagbearer of the NDC, former President John Mahama slammed he move, saying that “Introducing shift system for SHS doesn’t help to continue to implement this all-important free SHS programme on an ad-hoc basis.”

The Ministry has pointed out that the double-tracking system shall offer students more instructional and contact hours with teachers as well as make better use of the available classroom space.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Presidential Race: Kojo Bonsu has no track record to be President - Wontumi NDC Presidential Race Kojo Bonsu has no track record to be President - Wontumi
Blame Game: I wasn't in charge of NDC 2016 election results - Omane Boamah Blame Game I wasn't in charge of NDC 2016 election results - Omane Boamah
NDC Flagbearership Race: ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has become a joke’ – Ras Mubarak NDC Flagbearership Race ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has become a joke’ – Ras Mubarak
Corruption Fight: Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP Corruption Fight Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP
Legal Action: A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against Charlotte Osei's removal Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against Charlotte Osei's removal
Ignorance: Franklin Cudjoe lacks information about Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry - PRO Ignorance Franklin Cudjoe lacks information about Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry - PRO

Recommended Videos

Politics: Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addo Politics Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addo
Politics: Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumi Politics Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumi
Politics: I have not attacked Ghana Beyond Aid - Kufuor Politics I have not attacked Ghana Beyond Aid - Kufuor



Top Articles

1 Southern Africa Kenyan law professor Lumumba deported from Zambia over...bullet
2 Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crashbullet
3 Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addobullet
4 Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against...bullet
5 Corruption Fight Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a...bullet
6 NDC Elections Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Regionbullet
7 Jabs Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumibullet
8 NDC Flagbearership Race ‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has...bullet
9 Rebuttal ‘Mahama has always been against Free SHS,...bullet
10 NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Theophilus Tetteh-Chaie, former MP, Ablekuma Central
Corruption Fight Cut salaries of ministers to support Amidu - Nana Addo urged
Special Prosecutor Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee House assures
President John Mahama will be contesting for NDC flagbearer position
2020 Election Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardships
NDC Primaries Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC flagbearership race
X
Advertisement