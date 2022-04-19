NDC will win if a by-election is held in Assin North - Ben Ephson

Speaking on Starr FM, “If there’s a by-election in Assin-North, the likelihood NDC will win again is high because of sympathy votes”.

The Supreme Court has barred the Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself out as lawmaker for the area following an legibility challenge by a constituent.

The court in an unanimous decision barred the MP for Assin North, James Quayson from holding himself as the MP till the case against him is determined.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the MP Assin North.

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region had declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr. Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.