RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC will win if a by-election is held in Assin North - Ben Ephson

Authors:

Evans Annang

Renowned pollster Ben Ephson has disclosed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to win a by-election in Assin North.

Ben Ephson
Ben Ephson

He said should the Supreme Court rule that the 2020 parliamentary election in the area be annulled, the NDC will win again.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Starr FM, “If there’s a by-election in Assin-North, the likelihood NDC will win again is high because of sympathy votes”.

The Supreme Court has barred the Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself out as lawmaker for the area following an legibility challenge by a constituent.

The court in an unanimous decision barred the MP for Assin North, James Quayson from holding himself as the MP till the case against him is determined.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the MP Assin North.

James Quayson
James Quayson Pulse Ghana

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region had declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr. Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

Mr. Quayson subsequently appealed the judgment, at the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ken Ofori-Atta destroying the foundation of NPP for endorsing Bawumia — Dr. Amakye Boateng

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

I have a social contract with the people of Dome-Kwabenya — Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Ghana's law on dual citizenship has outlived its purpose — KNUST lecturer

Passports

Ghanaians losing confidence in the judiciary — Prof Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo