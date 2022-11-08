NDC's Brogya Genfi files suit to annul the election of NPP MP for Tolon

He said: "Every effort by NPP to reduce the numbers of the NDC in Parliament will be met with far more potent countermeasures."

The latest writ on the MP comes after the Cape Coast High Court annulled the December 7, 2020, Assin North Constituency parliamentary election and ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a fresh election.

Nimfa, the petitioner alleged that the lawmaker failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship at the time he picked nomination forms to contest the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing criminal prosecution at the Accra High Court for alleged forgery and deceit of a public officer.

He had been granted bail in that case and currently pursuing his appeal of the Cape Coast Court High Court decision at the Court of Appeal Cape Coast.

In the substantive suit before the Supreme Court, Nimfa is seeking an interpretation of Article 94(2)(a) of the Constitution 1992, for the court to determine whether or not the MP owed allegiance to Canada at the time he picked nomination forms to contest the election.