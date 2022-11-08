RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC's Brogya Genfi files suit to annul the election of NPP MP for Tolon

Emmanuel Tornyi

A National Youth Organizer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Brogya Genfi has filed a writ at the Supreme Court to annul the election of the Member of Parliament for Tolon on the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Habib Iddrisu.

Brogya Genfi and NP MP Habib Iddrisu
He said the writ filed is on grounds that the MP has been convicted for fraud and forgery in Australia contrary to Article 92 (2)(c)(i) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

He said: "Every effort by NPP to reduce the numbers of the NDC in Parliament will be met with far more potent countermeasures."

The latest writ on the MP comes after the Cape Coast High Court annulled the December 7, 2020, Assin North Constituency parliamentary election and ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a fresh election.

Nimfa, the petitioner alleged that the lawmaker failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship at the time he picked nomination forms to contest the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election.

James Gyakye Quayson is facing criminal prosecution at the Accra High Court for alleged forgery and deceit of a public officer.

He had been granted bail in that case and currently pursuing his appeal of the Cape Coast Court High Court decision at the Court of Appeal Cape Coast.

In the substantive suit before the Supreme Court, Nimfa is seeking an interpretation of Article 94(2)(a) of the Constitution 1992, for the court to determine whether or not the MP owed allegiance to Canada at the time he picked nomination forms to contest the election.

Below is the full suit filed at the apex court.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
