NDC National Chairman aspirant promises members Ministerial jobs

Dan Abodakpi said under his leadership as Chairman of the party, selective appointments would not be allowed.

An aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dan Abodakpi, has said true and committed members will be appointed into ministerial positions when the NDC comes back to power.

He made this known when he addressed Constituency Executives from Ada, Sege, Ningo Prampram, Shai Osudoku, Tema Central, West and East, Ashaiman and Kpone Katamanso, at Tema on Monday at part of his Greater Accra campaign tour.

According to him, the appointment of non-members as Ministers and Deputy Ministers, who often are not loyal to the party, makes it difficult for the party to check them.

He said "This will not happen again under my leadership. I will let our President understand the need to appoint only true loyal members of the party who are qualified for the positions.

"I will ensure that all appointees are active members of the branches so that effective party activism can be built from the base to the top of the party."

Abodakpi, who is a former Ghana's Ambassador to Malaysia stressed that he will empower the constituency executives "through innovative projects" when elected as Chairman of the party.

He added that he stands tall among the other contenders and cautioned the delegates not to allow themselves to be deceived by anyone to make a wrong choice.

He stated: "I won't sit for the party to collapse. God will even query me if I don't take charge to rehabilitate the party to regain power so as to meet the aspirations of Ghanaians and liberate them for hardship being witnessed under the current government."

