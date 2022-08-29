NDC's 'General Mosquito' stings Duffour over Ahotor project

His comments come after Dr. Duffuor launched the Ahotor project in the Ashanti region on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The launch held at Drobonsu in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency had constituents receive tents, chairs, and P.A system worth GH¢30,000 for each constituency.

But Asiedu Nketia popularly known as 'General Mosquito' said the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana has betrayed the NDC to donate some equipment to the constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

He said "If Dr. Duffour intends to make this donation to the party a genuine donation, he should be prepared to pass through the proper channels.

"He has his equipment. Whatever he is doing with his equipment, it cannot happen in the name of NDC."

The Ahotor project is a micro-business initiative targeted at the NDC's grassroots aimed at creating a sustainable revenue base for all 275 constituencies.