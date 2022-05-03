NDC’s promise to scrap e-levy has won them over 100,000 votes for 2024 – Kofi Bentil

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Bentil wrote: NDC promises to scrap e-levy… They just won 100,000 votes!

John Mahama in his May 2 public address buttressed the NDC’s position to abolish the E-levy which it describes as ‘draconian’

Mahama said "unfortunately in the face of this self-inflicted economic catastrophe, this government against all sound advise has decided to introduce the E-Levy that heaps more suffering on Ghanaians."

"A new national democratic congress government, God willing, with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana, in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy act," he said when he addressed Ghanaians on the theme 'Ghana At A Crossroads', on Monday, May 2, 2022.

"Even as this government remains fixated on taxing their way out of economic mismanagement, the Akufo-Addo government has been wasteful. They have failed to demonstrate prudence in public financial management.”

"The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices," he added.