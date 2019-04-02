According to him, the NDC has learned its lessons from what transpired during the last elections.

Speaking at the party’s National Cadres Conference held in Koforidua, Mr. Anyidoho said some celebrities are clueless about how party politics work.

“…for celebrities, yes, we enjoy their music and movies but never again should we hand over NDC’s campaign to celebrities,” he said.

He added that celebrities who wish to be actively involved in party activities need to start from the branches.

In his view, experienced party executives are the best persons to be used for campaigns ahead of the 2020 general election.

“If they [celebrities] want to be part of the party, they should go and join the branches,” Mr. Anyidoho added.

It will be recalled that the NDC engaged many celebrities for their campaigns in the run up to the 2016 elections.

The likes of John Dumelo, Mzbel, Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger occasionally joined the party’s campaign team for their rallies.