He said minors "under-18-year-olds registered and also guaranteed for others to register."

According to him, "There's been several complaints to that effect...Registration of minors happened and when you see some of the pictures, you'd know that there were minors who got registered."

In an interview on Accra FM, the Senior Research Fellow in his assessment of the exercise said before the registration began, the names in the old register were about 15.8 million.

"So, the number was expected to increase for a new register but that didn’t happen even though the EC exceeded its 15 million targets," he added.

He noted that "The population estimate of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) of Ghanaians who are 18 years and above is 17.1 million. About 16.7 million people were registered in the recently-ended registration exercise. So, you cannot say the register is so bloated."

READ MORE: New voters' register: Biometric machine breaks down at Oda

Committee to investigate

However, the Electoral Commission (EC) has inaugurated a voter registration adjudication committee to help expunge the names of multiple registrants from the voters' register.

Jean Mensa, EC boss

The committee will be required to manually determine the eligibility of persons who have been flagged for multiple registrations through the de-duplication process to be on the voter roll.

Chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, the committee has six other officials of the EC; five representatives of political parties and four civil society organisations (CSOs) as its members.

Political parties with representation on the committee are the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the Progressive People's Party (PPP), and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Among the CSOs on the committee are the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA); Abantu for Development and Penplusbyte.