According to him, it just defies “common sense” for the existing voters’ roll to be castoff when it will be the very one to be fallen back on in case there is a by-election, for instance.

He, hence, reiterated that his party’s stance to resist the compilation of the exercise even with “our blood.”

The NDC MP who was former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources expressed these sentiments in an interview with Accra based Media General.

Already, the EC has scheduled late June to late July to compile a new register for voting on December 7, 2020.

Its decision to use only the Ghana Cards and national passport as the basic documents required for registration has ruffled feathers among some opposition political parties, notably the NDC.

Mr Fuseini, it is a fundamental right for every citizen to be allowed the opportunity to register to vote.

“You don’t put in place systems that will seek to disenfranchise people and when I see lawyers arguing the way some lawyers are arguing, then I have great fear,” he said.

Noting that it is just “absurd” that the EC has put in its constitutional instrument (CI) before Parliament a process that has not completed.

“What about if they fail to complete? What happens?” he quizzed.

He, hence, accused the Commission of donning the colours of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), conceding that anybody has “to think twice” about this.

“You have to think twice before you enter into a game where the Commissioner has a red card, wearing the jersey [of one of the teams].”

The Tamale Central MP noted that the NDC will definitely advise itself when it comes to it.

“I have been told that we are so spiritually attached to the register and indeed we are because that is the basis of entering and competing in elections. But we will resist the compilation with our blood,” he said.