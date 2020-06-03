According to him, the chaotic threats from the NDC will not stop the EC from compiling a new voters' register.

He said, it is always reasonable to have a credible register that will enhance free and fair elections.

"The unnecessary attacks from the NDC towards EC will not stop them from compiling a new voter’s register because they are backed by law. The Electoral Commission has the mandate to make decisions that will maintain the peace of the country," Agya Yaw Nsiah said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He added that the EC should be backed by all the parties to perform its constitutional mandate ahead of the 2020 polls.

The NDC claims that the use of the Ghana card in the registration process is a calculated attempt by the EC and its allies to suppress votes in its strongholds.

The compilation of new voters' registration will begin in the last week of June and end in the last week of July, the EC has confirmed.

However, over 33,000 registration centres would be divided into clusters with strict adherence to COVID-19 hygienic protocols to ensure swift and safe exercise.