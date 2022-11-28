Next NDC gov't will modernize Aflao — Mahama assures

Mahama acknowledged that the previous NDC government was aware of the development shortfalls of the area and promised to address them when back in government.

According to him, "I had talks with our prominent Paramount Chief, Torgbuiga Amenya Fiti when I was in office. In fact, we had agreed that due to the strategic location of Aflao as the most prominent border town in the country, there should be a modern market on the Aflao side just as with our counterparts on another side in Lome."

Pulse Ghana

He decried the deplorable state of the roads in the municipality, especially the Aflao-Diamond Cement road and the Komla Dumor road, which lead to the Chief's Palace.

He said the Ho-Aflao road must also be given urgent attention by the current government.

Mahama emphasized the importance of the chieftaincy institution as a repository of Ghana's traditions and customs, playing a pivotal role in advocacy and national development.

He commended Torgbuiga Fiti on his election as the President of the Forum of Kings and Traditional Rulers of Africa and urged him to use that high recognition to do more for his people and the country.