He made this known to the indigenes of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region when he attended this year's Godigbe Festival over the weekend.
Next NDC gov't will modernize Aflao — Mahama assures
The next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the 2024 general elections will adapt to the modern needs of the people of the Aflao Traditional Area, former President John Mahama has said.
Mahama acknowledged that the previous NDC government was aware of the development shortfalls of the area and promised to address them when back in government.
According to him, "I had talks with our prominent Paramount Chief, Torgbuiga Amenya Fiti when I was in office. In fact, we had agreed that due to the strategic location of Aflao as the most prominent border town in the country, there should be a modern market on the Aflao side just as with our counterparts on another side in Lome."
He decried the deplorable state of the roads in the municipality, especially the Aflao-Diamond Cement road and the Komla Dumor road, which lead to the Chief's Palace.
He said the Ho-Aflao road must also be given urgent attention by the current government.
Mahama emphasized the importance of the chieftaincy institution as a repository of Ghana's traditions and customs, playing a pivotal role in advocacy and national development.
He commended Torgbuiga Fiti on his election as the President of the Forum of Kings and Traditional Rulers of Africa and urged him to use that high recognition to do more for his people and the country.
The Godigbe festival which was put on hold by the Aflao traditional area in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic was climaxed with a grand durbar of Chiefs on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Aflao Victoria park.
