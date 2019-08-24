Sam Nartey George, the Incumbent Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has won National Democratic Congress' parliamentary primaries in the constituency on Saturday.

He won by 407 votes against 400 votes polled by his cousin and former Constituency Chairman, Michael Tetteh.

The NDC primaries are being held in 157 constituencies across the country where 524 aspirants have been cleared to contest.

The NDC suspended the primaries in Asawase, Ellembelle, Fanteakwa North, Mpohor and Yilo Krobo constituencies.

