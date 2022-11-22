No Alan no vote — NPP supporters declare

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

A presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has been mobbed by supporters of the party at Tamale in the Northern Region.

He was lauded over the weekend when he visited the Region for the final funeral rites of Hajia Fadila Tahidu, a known member of a group in the party called 'Alan for President Volunteers' movement.

Upon arrival at the funeral, Alan Kyerematen was stunned by the massive turnout that welcomed him.

The supporters chanted 'No Alan No Vote', 'AlanCash Aduruso', and 'AlanCash the 'People's Choice' amongst others.

He was accompanied by some prominent members of NPP, as well as some former and current Members of Parliament including Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Gifty Klenam, Sylvester Tetteh, Kofi Capito, Ridwan Abbass, CEO of Ghana Heavy Equipment Limited and former MP for Sissala East, Alhaji Kamil former Greater Accra Regional Nasara Coordinator, Dr. Alhassan Samari, Board Chairman of GNPA Limited.

Others include the former Upper East Regional Minister, former Director of Communications of the NPP Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Alhaji Haruna Warlord, Hopeson Adorye, a well-known member of the NPP communications team, and a host of others.

