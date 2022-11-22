No Alan no vote — NPP supporters declare

Upon arrival at the funeral, Alan Kyerematen was stunned by the massive turnout that welcomed him.

The supporters chanted 'No Alan No Vote', 'AlanCash Aduruso', and 'AlanCash the 'People's Choice' amongst others.

He was accompanied by some prominent members of NPP, as well as some former and current Members of Parliament including Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Gifty Klenam, Sylvester Tetteh, Kofi Capito, Ridwan Abbass, CEO of Ghana Heavy Equipment Limited and former MP for Sissala East, Alhaji Kamil former Greater Accra Regional Nasara Coordinator, Dr. Alhassan Samari, Board Chairman of GNPA Limited.