No constituency Nana Addo hasn't touched with development – Samira Bawumia

She stated that through the Ministry of Special Development Initiative, every constituency in Ghana has witnessed various forms of development in the first term of the administration.

Samira made this known at a "Youth Forum" organised by the NPP-UK Youth wing in London.

According to her, "For those of us who have the honor of traveling around the country, there is no constituency that His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has not touched with development. That is the priority of our government to make sure that we spread evenly the resources of our nation."

She noted that the Ghanaian youth has not lost hope in the NPP government.